Delhi Riots: Police questions The Wire columnist and DU Prof Apoorvanand

In a statement on August 4, Apoorvanand said, “While cooperating and respecting the right of police authorities to conduct a full, fair and thorough investigation, one can only hope that the probe would focus on the real instigators and perpetrators of the violence against a peaceful citizens’ protest and the people of North East Delhi.”

Meanwhile, on August 3, suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain confessed about his role in the North East Delhi violence that broke out in February this year and admitted that he has incited people to unleash violence, according to an Interrogation Report (IR) by Delhi Police.

Hussain said that he met former JNU student Umar Khalid at Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Shaheen Bagh on January 8.

According to Delhi Police, Hussain's task was to collect as much glass bottle, petrol, acid, stones, as possible on the roof of my house.

(With inputs from ANI)