Delhi Riots: Prasar Bharti tweets MEA has asked for WSJ South Bureau chief to be deported, then deletes post

On Friday, Prasar Bharti announced that the MEA had asked the Indian Embassy in the US look into the request for the immediate deportation of Wall Street Journal South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief Eric Bellman. The MEA however later clarified that "no such decision on deportation has been taken".

A tweet from Prasar Bharti: “Ministry of External Affairs today asked the Indian Embassy in the US to look into the request for immediate deportation of @WSJ’s South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief @EricBellmanWSJ , who is based in India, for "anti-India behaviour".

A complaint in this connection had been lodged with MEA on March 2 after police complaints had been lodged against him.