Delhi Riots: Prasar Bharti tweets MEA has asked for WSJ South Bureau chief to be deported, then deletes post

On Friday, Prasar Bharti announced that the MEA had asked the Indian Embassy in the US look into the request for the immediate deportation of Wall Street Journal South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief Eric Bellman. The MEA however later clarified that "no such decision on deportation has been taken".
A tweet from Prasar Bharti: “Ministry of External Affairs today asked the Indian Embassy in the US to look into the request for immediate deportation of @WSJ’s South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief @EricBellmanWSJ , who is based in India, for "anti-India behaviour".
A complaint in this connection had been lodged with MEA on March 2 after police complaints had been lodged against him.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar later took to Twitter to clarify that "no such decision on deportation has been taken by us".
"A complaint was registered against @EricBellmanWSJ , @WSJIndia by a private individual on Government's Online Grievance Redressal platform. Referring the complaint to related office is a routine matter as per standard procedure," he wrote.
Later on Friday, Prasar Bharati withdrew their initial posts.
A Delhi court on Friday sent a man to four-day police custody in connection with the murder of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, Ankit Sharma, during the violence in the national capital's northeast area.
Ankit's body was found in a drain in Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he went missing.
Delhi Police's Special Cell had apprehended Salman in connection with the murder on Thursday. The accused was produced before the court amid high security. The police had also muffled his face to avoid being identified.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat send him to the police custody till March 17 after the police told him that they need to "thoroughly interrogate" the accused and recover the weapon used for commission of crime.
"He will also be confronted with Tahir Hussain," Investigating Officer (IO) Amaleshwar Rao told the court.
Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's name has also cropped up in connection with this case. He is currently in police custody.
The court was also told that the conspiracy angle in the case needs to be probed. "There were 51 injuries on the deceased's body. Thousands of people were found to be there as per the CCTV footage," the IO said.
According to the Special Cell sources, Salman has confessed that he stabbed the IB staffer.
He has been arrested for offence such as murder, common intention and disappearance of evidence of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)