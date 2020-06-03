Delhi Riots: Delhi Police to file charge sheets in IB officer Ankit Sharma murder case today

Delhi Police Crime Branch will file charge sheets on Wednesday in the murder cases of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma and Rajdhani School violence during North-East Delhi violence in February this year.

According to sources, the Delhi Police will file the charge sheets in Karkardooma court today.

Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area in February.

Clashes had broken out in the North-East area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which claimed 53 lives.

Earlier yesterday, Police had submitted a charge sheet in a Karkardooma court in connection with the northeast Delhi violence saying that no CCTV footage was recovered from cameras installed near the residence of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain allegedly in a deliberate attempt to hide his activities prior and during the violence.

The police, in the charge sheet, said that few facts that emerged during the investigation point to a vast conspiracy hatched by the main accused Tahir Hussain.