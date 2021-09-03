Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid's lawyer terms charge sheet 'script of Amazon Prime show Family Man'

Student activist Umar Khalid's lawyer on Friday called the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police under the charges of UAPA in a larger conspiracy case as a script of Amazon Prime show 'Family Man', having no evidence to support the allegations.

Umar Khalid's lawyer and noted advocate Trideep Pais told Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that the charge sheet makes rhetorical allegations against Khalid and without any fact made his client as "veteran of sedition".

Advocate Trideep Pais, who is arguing Khalid's bail plea, said that there was nothing in Khalid speech that was sedition of any kind. While reading the part of charge sheet, Pais pointed out "the author of the charge sheet was acting like a scriptwriter from the Amazon Prime show, Family Man."

He also questioned inconsistent statements given by witnesses in the matter.Advocate has described the charge sheet as a figment of the imagination of the police.

He also questioned how the police added the adjective 'facade' and there was not a single statement that said that it was a charade or that non- Muslims were brought in to make it a facade. "The movement was what it was," he said adding that "the last person who travelled with someone and got into this officer's head was Voldemort from Harry Potter."

Senior Advocate Pais also said that the charge sheet has given a communal colour to create a picture in the public's mind by giving repeated allegations of Umar being communal. As the hearing remained inconclusive, the Court adjourned the matter for further hearing on next Monday, i.e September 6.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against various accused including Khalid under the provisions of UAPA, under the various section dealing with murder and others of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3 & 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act,1984 and Section 25/27 Arms Act.

Besides this case, Khalid is also facing charges in various cases pertaining to Northeast Delhi violence matters.

