Delhi reports 17,828 fresh COVID-19 cases; surpasses Mumbai to become most infected city

The national Capital reported 17,828 fresh cases in a massive single-day surge in the last 24 hours, making Delhi the worst Covid-infested city, surpassing even Mumbai.

Earlier, Delhi had recorded the highest single day surge of 8593 last November.

The gravity of the crisis can be gauged from the fact that at Delhi's biggest crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat, the number of cremations has doubled from 15 per day to over 30.

Doctors say the death count is high because people are reporting at hospitals "at a very late stage." However, many queuing up at Delhi hospitals complained that hospital beds were in short supply.

The Delhi government had earlier this week attached banquet halls, schools and sports complexes to turn them into hospitals in a move to ramp up beds for treatment. Private hospitals have already been told to set aside beds for Covid patients and many large hospitals have been declared fully dedicated Covid facilities, with orders not to admit any other patients.