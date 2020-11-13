Delhi reports 104 COVID-19 deaths in a day, highest daily toll in state ever

New Delhi: As the wrath of Covid-19 continues to grapple the national capital, it reported the highest single-day fatalities on Thursday since the pandemic struck. The city recorded as many as 104 deaths and 7,053 new infections out of the 60,229 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Delhi has seen an alarming spike in the number of cases in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other state. The national capital has reported over 450,000 cases so far, 43,116 of which are active. With this, the overall case tally has reached 4,67,028 while the cumulative causality stands at 7,053. In total, 53,22,274 tests have been performed so far in the national capital.

On a positive note, 6,462 people recovered in the last 24 hours. Delhi has a positivity rate of 11.71 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.57 per cent.

Currently, 8,588 out of 16,590 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 929 out of 8,217 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 294 out of 527 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 26,252 people are in home isolation. The number of containment zones have been raised to 4,141.