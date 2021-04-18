Delhi: Record COVID-19 surge as 25,462 test positive; CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Piyush Goyal amid shortage of oxygen

in its highest single day spike since the pamdemic outbreak, Delhi set a record high with 25,462 new covid-19 cases and 161 fatalities. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the positivity rate has gone up from 24 per cent to 30 per cent in just 24 hours, due to fast pace in increase of Covid-19 infections, hospital beds and oxygen for patients are rapidly depleting in the city.

With increasing cases day by day, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting him to ensure uninterrupted supply of 700MT of oxygen on daily basis and restoration of supply of 140MT of oxygen by INOX, one of the major supplier to various hospitals in Delhi.

The CM said that Delhi is facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, the city needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced & Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states.