Delhi Rains: Relief & Respite From Severe Air Pollution As Capital Witnesses Light Shower; Visuals Surface

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the national capital

New Delhi: After days of severe air pollution and a dangerously high Air Quality Index (AQI), Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) got some relief and respite from the bad air quality thanks to light shower as it rained in Delhi on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday and early Friday (November 10) morning.

The change in weather was welcomed by one and all as days of severe air pollution had made life difficult for the children, the elderly and those suffering from respiratory illnesses.

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather; received light rainfall. Visuals from Dwarka Sector-3.

Drone visuals from Jia Sarai, Munirka and Outer Ring Road.

Speaking on the weather change, a local said, "Weather is better today after the rain. Earlier there was smog everywhere, but today it is good. Elderly people must take care of themselves and come out of the house with masks."

Overall air quality continues to remain in severe category

However, the overall air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Friday (November 10) morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), AQI in Ashok Vihar was recorded at 462 (severe), while in the RK Puram area, the AQI stood at 461 (severe category).

The air quality in Punjab Bagh was recorded at 460 (severe), while ITO stands at 464 (severe category).

The slight decline in AQI at some places was recorded after moderate rainfall lashed the city in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

