Delhi Rains: National Capital To Witness Continued Heavy Showers Till July 2; Uttarakhand, Punjab Among States To See Similar Conditions

Heavy Rains Lash Several Parts Of India; Orange Alert In Delhi, Flash Foods In Himachal Pradesh | PTI/Representative Image

Delhi and its surrounding areas are set to experience continuous rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for moderate to heavy downpours from June 30 (Sunday) to July 2 (Tuesday).

During the coming week, Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 37 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the IMD's daily bulletin.

The IMD uses four colour-coded warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

On Saturday, various parts of the national capital, including Rohini, Burari, and central Delhi, experienced rain. The primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 8.9 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road noted 12.6 mm between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, said a report by India Today.

The rain hit Delhi and submerged half the city's colonies. Images from Vasant Kunj, Green Park, AIIMS. The storm water drains are all clogged by plastic and garbage. This is what happens. #DelhiRains @FinancialXpress pic.twitter.com/eIJlUzXoKN — Roshun Povaiah 🗨️ (@roshunpovaiah) June 28, 2024

Heavy Rainfall To Hit Several States

In addition to Delhi, several northern states are also expected to see rainfall as the Southwest Monsoon advances. The IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from June 30 to July 3.

The monsoon advanced further into the remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh and some areas of west Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to spread into more parts of west Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and the remaining areas of west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu over the next two to three days.

Monsoon Tracker

In central India, the monsoon is likely to advance further into the remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and some areas of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan-Goa, Kerala, southern Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

In Northeastern India, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next three days.