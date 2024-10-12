Delhi: PWD formally offers 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow to CM Atishi

(File photo) Delhi CM Atishi | File Pic

Following the showdown between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) along with the Lieutenant Governor over official bungalow to Chief Minister Atishi, the department has now offered 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow to her. The department sent a letter on October 11 asking her to submit documents within 8 days.

"The Director of Allotment, PVWD, GNCTD is pleased to offer the under-mentioned PWD General Pool Bungalow to Atishi. Chief Minister, GNCTD, as per the provisions of Delhi Administration Allotment of Govt. Residences (General Pool) Rules, 1977. The Allottee is requested to arrange to submit acceptance duly forwarded and verified along with three copies of family photo of Passport size attested, to this office within 8 days from the date of issue of the letter. The acceptance form is available at Sarkari Awas website i.e. www.sarkari-awas.delhi.gov.in," the letter said.

The department said that once Atishi conveys acceptance and completes formalities, she will be given authority slip.

However, the department had said that if the CM does not take possession within the stipulated time the allotment "will be treated as cancelled".

Further the department has underlined that the allotment of the bungalow is subject to following conditions

The allottee if in occupation of any government building will have to vacate it. If the allottee makes any unauthorized construction in the Bungalow at any time, the allotment is liable to be cancelled in addition to payment of applicable damages etc, the stateemnt read.

"Since the said house is under investigation of CBI/ other agencies for various violations,

the allottee is advised to extend full cooperation in the investigation, as may be required," the statement read.

AAP has targeted BJP-led central government and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor of forcibly removing Atishi's belongings from the bungalow. The LG office denied the allegations and claimed that the Delhi CM kept her belongings in the bungalow before it was allotted to her and she herself removed it.