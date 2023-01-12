Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight being searched after phone call claims bomb on board

SpiceJet had also been restricted from operating at full capacity. | File

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune is being searched in the national capital after a phone call claiming to have a bomb on board the aircraft.

The flight was supposed to take off at 6.30 pm but was grounded after Delhi police received the call, which looks like a hoax call but the plane is being checked.

Nothing suspicious has been found yet.

"A call regarding a bomb in Pune-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi was received before the takeoff. CISF & Delhi Police are on alert. Flight being checked at Delhi Airport," Delhi Police was quoted as saying by ANI.

This is the second incident involving a SpiceJet flight in two days after the airline allegedly stopped passengers from boarding a plane at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

SpiceJet Traps Passengers at Delhi Airport

The unfortunate incident involved passengers of Delhi-Bengaluru flight SG 8133 on January 10th at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport.

A travel vlogger named Soumil Agarwal posted details of the incident on his Instagram account.

"I understand that sometime flight gets delayed. But making the passengers cross the Boarding gate, then closing the flight gates and not letting your passengers go beyond any of these 2 ways, and locking them up in the middle is not cool.

"When passengers asked to open the boarding gate so that they can rest back at the waiting area, the authorities denied it and went missing, when senior citizens asked for water because they were locked in there for more than an hour and had no water, the authorities didn’t give them water and told them to ask for water in the flight once the gates are open," Agarwal posted on social media along with a video on his Instagram account.