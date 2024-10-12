 Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi Celebrate Dussehra At Red Fort's Madhav Das Park, Burn Effigies Of Ravana In Grand Ceremony (Video)
Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi Celebrate Dussehra At Red Fort's Madhav Das Park, Burn Effigies Of Ravana In Grand Ceremony (Video)

Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Effigies Of Ravan, Kumbhakarna & Meghnad Being Burned (L) & President Droupadi Murmu & PM Modi With Bow In Their Hands (R) | ANI

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Dussehra celebrations at the Madhav Das Park, Red Fort, in the national capital on Saturday.

President Murmu and PM Modi applied 'tilak' on the foreheads of artists enacting the roles of Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Hanuman.

Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna were burnt at Madhav Das Park as part of Dussehra celebrations in the presence of the two leaders.

President Murmu & PM Modi Extends Greetings To The Nation

President Murmu and PM Modi earlier extended their greetings to people on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. This is the festival of the victory of justice over injustice. This festival is a symbol of our belief in the values of truth and morality," President Murmu said in a post on X.

"On this auspicious occasion, we should take a pledge that we will take the side of justice even in the most difficult situations. I wish that this holy festival brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life and our country always moves forward on the path of development," she added.

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Vijayadashami. With the blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Shri Ram, I wish that all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life," PM Modi said in a post on X.

About Vijayadashami

Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri.

It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.

The festival also marks the preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.

