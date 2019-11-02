Delhi Pollution: Dos and don'ts to protect your health and increase immunity in toxic gas chamber

A little change in diet will prepare your body better to deal with the toxins.

A balanced and healthy diet improves the immunity of people and also strengthens the body to fight with the immediate toxins found in the air.

Add food items that are rich in nutrients, are anti-inflammatory, can help detoxify and add to your immune power.

People need to specially include vitamin C-rich foods like amla, guava, lemon, oranges, etc in your daily diet.

Even vitamin E is a good source of antioxidants. Food sources of it including sunflower seeds, almonds, avocados, peanuts, bran oil, salmon, pine nuts, brazil nuts can be included in the diet.

Any food that can cure or soothe the respiratory organs, should be used at least once a week. Green tea, herbal tea (including ginger, black pepper, cloves, tulsi), turmeric milk and other natural anti-allergic foods are great.

How useful are masks and which ones are best?

Masks do protect us from inhaling particularly harmful materials but aren’t the best solution. Masks N95 and Masks N99 are advised and are easily available in the market as well.

How to make the air inside your homes pollution free?

One of the most basic but most effective solutions to pollution is plants, sadly, many of us have forgotten our science lessons.

Grow a small Aloe Vera plant or spider plant in your house, it helps in reducing pollution.