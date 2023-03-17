Delhi Police's unsuccessful attempts to serve notice at Rahul Gandhi's house lead to hours of wait

Following Rahul Gandhi's speech during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in January in Srinagar, where he mentioned victims of sexual harassment, the Delhi Police attempted to serve him a notice to provide details about these victims. Despite waiting for three hours at his residence in Delhi, the police team was unsuccessful in meeting with Gandhi on Tuesday, news agency IANS reported.

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝘄𝗼 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗶'𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲

They made two visits to his residence before finally serving him the notice on Wednesday. The notice was regarding the victims who had sought security and approached Gandhi for assistance with their cases.

Sources have reported that on March 15th, the police team waited for three hours at Gandhi's residence in order to serve him a notice, but he did not make an appearance.

Sources in Delhi Police said: "Again on March 16, senior officers visited his residence and served the notice after waiting for one-and-a-half hour."

𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗶'𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮

According to a high-ranking police official, the notice was issued after social media posts on the issue, and a series of questionnaires were sent out by the police.

"Delhi Police have issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi to give details about those victims who approached him regarding their sexual harassment. Police have asked him to give details of these victims so that security can be provided to them," one of the official was quoted as saying by IANs.

Rahul Gandhi had said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar: "... in one particular case, I asked a girl (who had been raped) if we should call the police? She said 'don't call the police... I will be shamed'."

𝗚𝗼𝘃𝘁 𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗹 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗶❜𝘀 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗶: 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀

The Congress, reacting to the Delhi Police's notice, said in a statement: "A government rattled by Rahul Gandhi's questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani's relationship hides behind its police. After 45 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him and spoke about harassment and violence they may have faced."

"We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law. This notice is yet another proof of a government in panic and their latest salvo to weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression and role of the opposition," the Congress said.