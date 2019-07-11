India

Updated on IST

Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma transferred to Arunachal Pradesh

By PTI

Verma, who was also the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the VIP New Delhi district, was recently accused of "slapping and abusing" a traffic inspector for stopping his private vehicle being driven by a constable on the wrong side.

