 Delhi Police Special Cell Arrest 2 Shooters Of Arsh Dalla Gang After Encounter; Visuals Surface
Arsh Dalla has been declared by the Indian intelligence agencies as one of the pro-Khalistani elements supporting the separatist extremists.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
Delhi police special cell encounter with members of Arsh Dalla gang | ANI

Delhi: After a brief encounter last night (on November 26), the Delhi police special cell arrested two shooters of the Arsh Dalla gang from the Mayur Vihar area. The visuals from the encounter spot was shared by news agency ANI.

Who is Arsh Dalla?

Arsh Dalla, or Arshdeep Singh, is a Khalistai terrorist based in Canada. As per intelligence agencies, he is said to have links with extremist and terrorist organisations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He is also close to Canadian gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Arsh Dalla alias Arshdeep Singh is originally from Punjab's Moga district. Dalla has been declared by the Indian intelligence agencies as one of the pro-Khalistani elements supporting the separatist extremists.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

Delhi Police Special Cell Arrest 2 Shooters Of Arsh Dalla Gang After Encounter; Visuals Surface

