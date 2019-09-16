Delhi police seizes over 12500 quarter illicit liquor in a single day

New Delhi: Over 12,500 quarters of illicit liquor were seized from Outer North district of the city in a single day under 'Roko-Toko' scheme on Sunday, Delhi Police said on Monday.

"More than 12500 quarters of illicit liquor recovered in a single day during patrolling and picket checking by Outer-North district. To curb the menace of illegal transportation and sale of illicit liquor, pickets were deployed at different static locations and patrolling teams were deployed to cover all arterial roads in all the police stations of Outer North District," Police said in a statement.