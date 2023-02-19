Delhi Police reunite woman with stolen pet dog | Twitter

The Delhi Police helped a woman find her pet dog which was stolen by a man in Chittaranjan Park, South Delhi on February 17.

In the CCTV camera-captured video, a man in an all-black outfit can be seen chasing after the dog. He eventually manages to put the pet inside his bag.

After scanning around 150 CCTV footages, the police were able to identify the accused, who was later arrested from Nawada.

The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police within 24 hours of the crime.

After being reunited with her puppy, the woman took to Twitter to thank the Delhi Police for their effort.

She said that she was 'super happy' on being reunited with her pup and is grateful to the Delhi police.

