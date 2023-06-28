Delhi Police Register FIR Against Youth Masturbating Outside Girls' PG, Patrolling Increased In Area: DCW Chief Shares Update

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal | Twitter/SwatiJaiHind

Delhi DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday (June 28) took to Twitter and shared the information that Delhi Police had filed a case against the boy who was seen masturbating outside the Girls PG in Delhi around midnight of June 12. Earlier, the DCW chief had received a video and complaint that a youth had committed the disgusting act of exposing himself in the public and outside the girls hostel.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had then requested that Delhi police take action against the accused person named in the complaint of sexual harassment by a female resident at the paying guest (PG) facility in Delhi.

A notice bearing the date June 19 was sent to Delhi Police asking for action to be taken in the matter. There was no reply from Delhi Police at that time. However, on Wednesday (June 28), Swati Maliwal tweeted that Delhi Police had filed an FIR in the matter and shared other update in the case.

DCW will continue to fulfill its responsibility towards the safety of girl students in Delhi: Swati Maliwal

"Following my notice on the incident of boy masturbating outside Girls PG, Delhi Police has registered an FIR. In his reply, it has been told that patrolling has been increased in the area and the accused will be arrested soon. DCW will continue to fulfill its responsibility towards the safety of girl students in Delhi," said Swati Maliwal in her tweet.

Incident raised questions over safety

The incident raised questions over the safety of girl students studying in the capital. The brazen and shameful act was also condemned by many, and concerns over the issue of safety of outstation girls living and studying in Delhi came up once again after the deplorable incident.