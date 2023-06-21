Delhi Police Receives 2 Calls From Man Threatening To Kill PM Modi, Amit Shah & Nitish Kumar; Family Says 'He's A Drunkard'

Delhi Police on Wednesday received two PCR calls from a man who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. A team has been deployed to locate the caller, said Delhi Police in a statement, according to news agency ANI.
The man who had made threatening calls to kill the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Bihar CM was identified as Sudheer Sharma, a resident of Madipur in Delhi. The accused's family reportedly said that he is a habitual drinker, when police contacted the family to reach the person.
The police are trying to locate the man who made the threatening calls as he was not at home when the police reached his address. More details are yet to emerge.
