Sports Minister Anurag Thakur asks Wrestlers to wait for police report, while he goes to Siddhivinayak for blessings

Union Minister Anurag Thakur | FPJ

Union Minister Anurag Thakur visited Mumbai on Thursday to offer prayers at the city's famous Siddhivinayak Temple as the Modi Government completed 9 years in office. Speaking to reporters after receiving blessings at the temple, he asked the wrestlers to trust the Delhi Police probe and to "be patient" until it is concluded.

Thakur also commented on Rahul Gandhi's remarks at Stanford University by saying, "He (Rahul Gandhi) is not targeting PM Modi, he is insulting the entire nation. During his foreign visits, Rahul Gandhi insults India, which is unacceptable. He wants to insult PM Modi but ends up insulting India, questioning India's progress. He is trying to tarnish India at a time the world is acknowledging our growing stature."

#WATCH | Modi govt has completed 9 years and we have come here to take blessings from God. There has been rapid growth in our country under the leadership of PM Modi. It is clear from the Morgan Stanley report that this year also India's growth rate will be the highest in the… pic.twitter.com/yJHe4LYZPo — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

Modi Government completes 9 years in office

As the Narendra Modi Government completes 9 years in office, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while speaking to several media outlets, said, "Modi govt has completed 9 years and we have come here to take blessings from God. There has been rapid growth in our country under the leadership of PM Modi. It is clear from the Morgan Stanley report that this year also India's growth rate will be the highest in the world. The world has hope in India and our leadership."

He further added that PM Modi has focused on good governance and welfare schemes for the upliftment of the poor. Under PM Modi's leadership, over 3.5 crore permanent houses were constructed for the poor and over 12 crore toilets were made. Thakur goes on to criticise the previous Congress governments by saying that such development could not even be thought of during their time with their sole focus being on corrupt activities.

Wrestlers protest and Rahul Gandhi remarks put damper on celebrations

The celebration of 9 years comes on the heels of the massive protests organised by Indian wrestlers against the WFI President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh who is accused of multiple cases of sexual harassment of the wrestlers with the latter demanding his arrest and Rahul Gandhi's remarks at Stanford University which were deemed insulting by several BJP leaders.

Infrastructure and development schemes for all

Earlier last month, several BJP leaders spoke about the various schemes and infrastructure projects that the Narendra Modi government has heralded during his tenure. On Monday, PM Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express Train in North East India from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri. While doing so, PM Modi touted the amount of development the region had seen in the past 9 years and said, "Infrastructure is for all without any discrimination, reflecting true social justice and secularism."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that all the money collected by the government through taxation was being spent on the upliftment of the poor and the backward classes. She further added that, "Through Ujjwala Yojana, 9.6 crore LPG connections have been provided. Eighty crore people have been given free food grain and pulses for two years."