Delhi HC issues notice to Shashi Tharoor on application moved by police seeking 'condonation of delay' in filing revision petition

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress leader, was given a clean chit in the case related to the death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar. The Delhi High Court issued a notice to Shashi Tharoor on an application moved by Delhi Police seeking condonation of delay in filing the revision petition.

The court fixed the matter for February 7, 2023.

On the evening of January 17, 2014, Pushkar was discovered dead in a suite at a five-star hotel. The police immediately sealed the room and filed a FIR.

The trial court had cleared Tharoor of accusations of aiding his wife's suicide in August 2021. The court had ruled that, assuming suicide was the cause of death, there was no evidence against the legislator, much less any action that might have encouraged or helped her to commit suicide.