e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi HC issues notice to Shashi Tharoor on application moved by police seeking 'condonation of delay' in filing revision petition

Delhi HC issues notice to Shashi Tharoor on application moved by police seeking 'condonation of delay' in filing revision petition

On the evening of January 17, 2014, Pushkar was discovered dead in a suite at a five-star hotel. The police immediately sealed the room and filed a FIR.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | File Photo
Follow us on

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress leader, was given a clean chit in the case related to the death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar. The Delhi High Court issued a notice to Shashi Tharoor on an application moved by Delhi Police seeking condonation of delay in filing the revision petition.

The court fixed the matter for February 7, 2023, Delhi High Court issued notice to Shashi Tharoor on an application moved by Delhi Police seeking 'condonation of delay' in filing the revision petition.

On the evening of January 17, 2014, Pushkar was discovered dead in a suite at a five-star hotel. The police immediately sealed the room and filed a FIR.

The trial court had cleared Tharoor of accusations of aiding his wife's suicide in August 2021. The court had ruled that, assuming suicide was the cause of death, there was no evidence against the legislator, much less any action that might have encouraged or helped her to commit suicide.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ED probes Bengal pvt colleges getting recognition against payments

ED probes Bengal pvt colleges getting recognition against payments

Delhiites, brace for 3 dry days in December due to MCD polls, check dates here

Delhiites, brace for 3 dry days in December due to MCD polls, check dates here

Haryana Govt reduces bond policy amount, MBBS students continue protest

Haryana Govt reduces bond policy amount, MBBS students continue protest

JKSSB recruitment scam: CBI raids 14 locations in J&K

JKSSB recruitment scam: CBI raids 14 locations in J&K

Delhi HC issues notice to Shashi Tharoor on application moved by police seeking 'condonation of...

Delhi HC issues notice to Shashi Tharoor on application moved by police seeking 'condonation of...