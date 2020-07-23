Delhi Police 'mistakenly' invokes UAPA against environment website which wrote to Javadekar - the story so far

From time to time, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act makes it to a news headline. In recent days, most such cases have been connected to the Delhi riots that took place in February 2020. But on Thursday, a new case cropped up, that while bearing some of the relevant terms, baffled many.

You see, the Delhi Police had invoked the UAPA against a website, or more specifically, the people controlling the domain. This site, an environment collective website called Fridays for Future was reportedly penalised over a complaint filed by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

According to a News18 report, the Delhi Police had alleged that the site had depicted objectionable content and unlawful or terrorist acts. Reportedly Javadekar had filed the complaint after receiving several emails with "EIA 2020" as a subject name.