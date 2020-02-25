Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for US President Donald Trump's visit

"On February 25 evening, the traffic is likely to remain heavy in Chanakyapuri, RML roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48) and adjoining areas," the advisory said.

Concluding the jam-packed first day of India visit, Trump and the accompanying delegation reached the luxurious ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi on Monday evening.

On Tuesday morning, Trump will first receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am as per the protocol. From there, he will go to the Rajghat to pay homage at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. This will be followed by both, restricted, and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at the Hyderabad House in the afternoon.

The talks would be followed by the exchange of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries. The visiting dignitary will also attend a short programme at the US Embassy and meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House in the evening. Trump will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before leaving for the United States by his special flight at 10 tonight.