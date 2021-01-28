Delhi Police issues lookout notice against farmer leaders, asked to submit their passports

New Delhi: Two days after the violence which broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has issued a Lookout Notice (LOC) against some farmer leaders with the help of immigration.

The passports of these leaders will be seized as a part of the process, said Delhi Police in a statement.

This comes a day after Delhi Police registered an FIR at Samaypur Badli police station against 37 farmer leaders including Medha Patkar, Buta Singh, Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Yogendra Yadav for Tuesday's violence.

Police said that their "preplanned objective of not following the mutually agreed route and the timing of the commencement of the so-called parade' was to disrupt the Republic Day Parade and the protesters resorted to the above said acts, and their gathering was also in violation of the guidelines in view of COVID-19." Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Tikri Border where farmers continue their protest against farm laws.