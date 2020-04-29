Delhi Police invokes Unlawful Activities Prevention Act on Sharjeel Imam

He was arrested for giving a seditious speech and for abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019. The charge came after a video of his purported speech went viral on social media where he was heard speaking about "cutting off" Assam and the northeast from the rest of India.

"If five lakh people are organised, we can cut off the northeast and India permanently. If not, at least for a month or half a month. Throw as much 'mawad' (variously described as pus or rubbish) on rail tracks and roads that it takes the Air Force one month to clear it.

"Cutting off Assam (from India) is our responsibility, only then they (the government) will listen to us. We know the condition of Muslims in Assam....they are being put into detention camps," he was shown in the video as saying.