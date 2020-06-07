Delhi Police file charge sheet against 6 people over 85-year-old Akbari Begum's death during Delhi riots

Delhi police filed a charge sheet before a court here on Sunday against six persons in a case of alleged murder of an 85-year old woman, who choked to death when her house was torched during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

The crime branch filed the charge sheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri against six persons who were allegedly part of a mob that set fire to Akbari Begum's house leading to her death.

The court has put up the matter for consideration of the charge sheet on June 21.