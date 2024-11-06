Delhi Police Crime Branch Solves Broad Daylight Murder Case In Khajuri Khas Within 24 Hours, Accused Arrested

Malad Police Arrest Online Service Employee for Stealing Gold Ornaments During Home Haircut Appointment | Pixabay (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A team from the Inter-State Cell (ISC), Crime Branch solved a broad daylight murder case of PS Khajuri Khas, Delhi within 24 hours, Delhi police said.

Promptly reacting to the incident ISC, Crime Branch launched an operation and was successful in nabbing the perpetrator in less than 24 hours.

Statement Of Delhi Crime Branch

Delhi Crime Branch said, "On November 3, a broad daylight murder was reported in the area of PS Khajuri Khas, Delhi wherein a person named Hemant Kumar was fatally shot in his wife and other family member's presence during Bhai Dooj gathering. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 533/24, U/S 103(1) BNS r/w 25/27 Arms Act, was registered at PS Khajuri Khas, Delhi."

About The Case

On November 3, the complainant reported that she along with her husband Hemant was celebrating Bhaiya Dooj at her mother's residence in Sonia Vihar, Delhi. Suddenly, his brothers-in-law named Ali Hassan & Ajay Verma who had a contentious past involving business disputes with her husband Hemant came there. He pressured the complainant and deceased Hemant to withdraw an ongoing case against him. Ali Hassan & Ajay Verma approached Hemant, shot him multiple times, and fled from there.

Despite, the complainant's attempts to intervene, accused Ali Hassan violently rebuffed her before escaping. Injured Hemant was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The team developed intelligence about the accused's location. A team consisting of SIs Devender Singh & Roopesh Baliyan, HCs Gajendra Singh & Narendra Kumar and Ct. Ravindra Kumar under the leadership of Inspectors Pankaj Malik and Rohit Kumar under the supervision of ACP/ISC Ramesh Chander Lamba was quickly mobilized.

Read Also Delhi: 4 Juveniles Arrested In Double Murder Case In JJ Colony

Leveraging local intelligence and advanced surveillance methods, HC Gajendra Singh tracked the accused's movements across North-East, Delhi. The team pinpointed the accused and on November 4, a raid was conducted near the MCD Office, Welcome, Delhi. The operation successfully led to the apprehension of accused Ali Hassan & Ajay Verma.

About The Items Seized

A sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from his possession. A separate case vide FIR no. 216/24, dated November 5, u/s 25 Arms Act was registered at PS Crime Branch, Delhi.

Accused Ali Hassan & Ajay Verma, (46), residents of Bulandshahar, UP, had left school after 2nd class. He married in 2005 and changed his name to Ajay Verma. After working as an auto driver, he joined his brother-in-law Hemant as a business partner in 2017 in the manufacture of wedding garlands. However, the partnership soured in 2019 over financial disputes, leading to a separation and subsequent threats by the accused to Hemant and his wife.

Case Registered

In September 2024, a case was registered at PS Loni, Ghaziabad (U.P) vide FIR No. 572/24 U/S 352/351(4) BNS on the complaint of Hemant's wife, after the accused threatened her and Hemant. Ignoring the accused's demand to withdraw the case, the couple faced ongoing intimidation.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had further planned to eliminate two other persons right after committing this crime. However, the team's swift and relentless pursuit thwarted this deadly plan before it could be executed.