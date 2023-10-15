 Delhi: Police Constable, Having 'Family Trouble,' Shoots Himself In Shahdara
ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo

New Delhi: A constable at Shahdara Police Station allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at around 2:30 am as per Delhi Police.

Manjeet was recruited as a constable in Delhi police in the year 2022. He was posted in the reserve battalion located at Mansarovar Park police station.

As per information given by the Delhi Police, On Saturday night, around 2:30 am, Mandeep took out a rifle and shot himself 3 times. Hearing the sound, all police officers gathered.

The police are investigating the case in accordance with the chats received on the constable's mobile phone. According to Delhi Police, Manjeet was having family troubles.

Manjeet was severely injured and was admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi. He went through an operation on Saturday.

Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

