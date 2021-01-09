Delhi: Police complaint against Indian national who raised tricolour during US Capitol clash

Now, a complaint has been filed at Delhi's Kalkaji Police Station against Vincent Xavier, the Indian national who carried the Indian flag to the US Capitol protest. He had not shied away from identifying himself as a part of the protests, tweeting pictures from the protest on Thursday.

The Indian-American Republican political activist who has his roots in Kerala appears to have been convinced that there had been widespread voter fraud that had prevented President Trump from assuming office for a second term. In his post however, Xavier had laid emphasis on peaceful protests being the way forward.

There are massive quantities of video evidence when it comes to the attack. Not only the media, the vandals were also relentless in their efforts to document their work. While one protester posed with his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk, another grinned while carrying away her podium. Others decided that livestreaming their attack or wearing their office identification badge around their neck would be a good idea.