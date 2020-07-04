Delhi Police clarify cop wasn't responsible for Chilla Village incident; says he ran over another woman in Gazipur

On Saturday, a shocking incident that was captured on CCTV of a woman who was run over by a vehicle in New Delhi’s Chilla Village came to light.
It was earlier reported that a sub-inspector was culpable for the incident. However, now, the Delhi police has clarified that "the accused police personnel was not involved in the incident at Chilla village and the car was being driven by an individual named Bhanu."
Delhi police said that the sub-inspector who was held responsible earlier for the incident was actually involved in another case in Ghazipur. The police said that incident was reported on Friday in which a woman was run over by a car.
In the incident that happened on Saturday, one can see in the footage that the victim, a woman wearing a green salwar suit was shoved a few metres even as witnesses tried stopping the vehicle, a white hatchback.
The witnesses tried stopping the car only to see it accelerate and drag the woman’s body a few metres before making a getaway.
The accused also tried to run over another passer-by, when he made an attempt to stop him. He has been arrested.
"The woman has been discharged from the hospital after treatment," DCP East Jasmeet Singh said, reported IANS.
