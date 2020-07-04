Delhi Police clarify cop wasn't responsible for Chilla Village incident; says he ran over another woman in Gazipur

Delhi police said that the sub-inspector who was held responsible earlier for the incident was actually involved in another case in Ghazipur. The police said that incident was reported on Friday in which a woman was run over by a car.

In the incident that happened on Saturday, one can see in the footage that the victim, a woman wearing a green salwar suit was shoved a few metres even as witnesses tried stopping the vehicle, a white hatchback.

The witnesses tried stopping the car only to see it accelerate and drag the woman’s body a few metres before making a getaway.

The accused also tried to run over another passer-by, when he made an attempt to stop him. He has been arrested.

"The woman has been discharged from the hospital after treatment," DCP East Jasmeet Singh said, reported IANS.