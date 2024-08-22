 Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda-Inspired Terror Cell, 14 Detained For Plotting To Establish 'Khilafat' In India
"The module, as per the current state of operations, was being led by one Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand), and it was aspiring to declare 'khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country," a Delhi Police statement said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an Al Qaeda terror module after detaining 14 people from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

After receiving intelligence inputs, an operation was conducted along with the police forces of the states, officials said.

Statement Of Delhi Police

article-image

The members of the terror module were trained, including in handling weapons, at various locations, it said.

The statement said six people were detained from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan while they were undergoing training to handle weapons, and eight from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning, it said.

They are being interrogated and additional detentions are anticipated. Raids are being conducted to recover arms, ammunition, and documents, the officials said.

