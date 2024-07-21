 Delhi: Police Bust Smuggling Ring, Arrest 2 Bihar Residents & Seize Over 580 Counterfeit Notes Worth ₹2.91 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Police Bust Smuggling Ring, Arrest 2 Bihar Residents & Seize Over 580 Counterfeit Notes Worth ₹2.91 Lakh

Delhi: Police Bust Smuggling Ring, Arrest 2 Bihar Residents & Seize Over 580 Counterfeit Notes Worth ₹2.91 Lakh

Police said they had information about a gang that was involved in smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Nepal and distributing these in different parts of India, including Delhi-NCR.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

New Delhi: More than 580 fake Indian currency notes of face value Rs 2.91 lakh have been seized and two people arrested, police said on Sunday.

The fake Rs 500 notes were smuggled into Bihar from Nepal and were brought to Delhi, they said.

Ram Pravesh and Ali Asgar, both residents of Bihar and aged 48, have been arrested, the officials said.

About The Case

They said police had information about a gang that was involved in smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Nepal and distributing these in different parts of India, including Delhi-NCR.

Read Also
Delhi Police Arrest Fraudster Who Duped Dwarka Resident Of Over 20 Lakh In Part-Time Job Scam
article-image

On a tip-off, Pravesh was arrested on July 6 night from the Anand Vihar Terminal area here and 578 FICNs of Rs 500 denomination were seized from him, the officials said.

He told police that he got into smuggling and distributing FICNs to earn some money quickly as he was not making much as a small-time construction contractor in Delhi-NCR, they said Pravesh had met Asgar in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the officials said and added that Asgar has revealed that a person named Asif is the kingpin of the FICM smuggling racket.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: July 21, 2024 - Akshaya AK-661 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: July 21, 2024 - Akshaya AK-661 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Delhi: Police Bust Smuggling Ring, Arrest 2 Bihar Residents & Seize Over 580 Counterfeit Notes Worth...

Delhi: Police Bust Smuggling Ring, Arrest 2 Bihar Residents & Seize Over 580 Counterfeit Notes Worth...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 21, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 21, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Centre To Clear State-Specific Projects In Union Budget 2024-25

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Centre To Clear State-Specific Projects In Union Budget 2024-25

SC To Hear PIL Seeking Court-Monitored Probe Into Electoral Bonds Scheme On July 22

SC To Hear PIL Seeking Court-Monitored Probe Into Electoral Bonds Scheme On July 22