Delhi Police Book Blinkit For Over Sale Of Oversized 'Stanley Knife'

Delhi Police has registered a case against instant delivery platform Blinkit for allegedly selling knives that violate government regulations on blade size and specifications. The FIR was lodged on February 14 under relevant provisions of the Arms Act after police found certain knives listed on the app exceeding permissible limits.

As per existing rules, knives with a blade length exceeding 7.62 cm and width beyond 1.72 cm are prohibited.

Stanley Knife Exceeded Permissible Dimensions

During routine monitoring of online platforms, police identified a ‘Stanley knife’ available for purchase through the app. To verify the specifications, officers placed an order and examined the product after delivery.

The knife, which was manually foldable, measured 8 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width exceeding the legally allowed dimensions. Police said this qualified it as an illegal arm under the law.

No immediate response was available from Blinkit regarding the allegations.

The Stanley knifes are still availed on the platform for sale.

Raids In Delhi And Gurugram

Following the registration of the case, police launched searches across multiple stores linked to the platform in Delhi on February 15, recovering 16 illegal knives.

The operation was expanded the next day to a warehouse in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, where 32 additional knives were seized. With this, the total recovery stood at 50 knives, officials confirmed.

Supply Chain Under Scanner

Investigators are now examining the supply chain, procurement sources and the role of individuals involved in stocking and distributing the prohibited items. Notices may be issued to concerned entities as part of the ongoing probe.

Authorities said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.