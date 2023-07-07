Delhi Police Arrests Heads Of Both Lawyer Groups Involved In Tis Hazari Court Firing; Raids Underway |

Delhi Police arrested two lawyers on Friday in connection with the firing incident that took place in the Tis Hazari Court Complex earlier this week. The accused were identified as Manish Sharma and Lalit Sharma, heads from both groups of lawyers who were involved in the clash in the court premises on Wednesday. Further raids are underway to make more arrests, says Police.

About The Firing Incident

An alarming incident of firing occurred at the Tis Hazari Court premises in Delhi on Wednesday, triggered by a heated argument among lawyers. Luckily, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, a video capturing the incident has surfaced on the internet, causing widespread concern.

Video Evidence Shows Lawyer Firing Shots

A video emerged on social media showing a lawyer brandishing a firearm and firing it into the air. The footage also depicts verbal abuse and stone-throwing between opposing groups of lawyers within the court premises. The incident unfolded amidst a heated argument, escalating tensions to a dangerous level.

Bar Council Condemns the Act

Expressing strong disapproval, KK Manan, the Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, swiftly condemned the firing incident. Manan assured the public of a thorough investigation into the matter, stressing that it was essential to determine whether the weapons used were licensed. He emphasized that regardless of licensing status, no individual, including lawyers, should wield firearms in or around court premises.

Delhi Police Shares Incident Details

The Delhi Police promptly released a detailed statement shedding light on the situation. According to their report, the firing incident occurred at approximately 1335 hrs at PS Subzi Mandi on July 5. Upon arrival at the scene, the police discovered that two distinct groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had discharged firearms into the air. Reportedly, no injuries were sustained, and the situation was brought to normal. Legal action was initiated to address the matter effectively.