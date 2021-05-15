Delhi Police arrests 15 for slamming PM Modi in vax poster

The Delhi Police has registered 17 FIRs and arrested 15 people for allegedly pasting posters critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the vaccination drive against COVID-19, officials said on Saturday. The posters read: “Modiji humare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya (PM why did you send vaccines of our children to foreign countries?).”
On Thursday, the police received information about the posters following which senior officers of the districts were alerted. And based on further complaints, as many as 17 FIRs were registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections including section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act across various districts of the Delhi Police, the officials said.
A senior police officer said, “More FIRs are likely to be registered if further complaints are received in this regard. As of now, investigation is underway to ascertain on whose behalf these posters were being put up at various places across the city and accordingly further action will be taken in the matter.”
Giving details, police said three FIRs were registered in northeast Delhi and two persons were arrested from there. Three FIRs were registered in west and another three FIRs in outer Delhi, they added.
