Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

Delhi Police arrest Sulli Deals app creator and mastermind from Indore

FPJ Web Desk
Aumkareshwar Thakur, Sulli Deals app creator and mastermind arrested from Indore | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Sulli Deals app creator and mastermind from Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

"Aumkareshwar Thakur, Sulli Deals app creator and mastermind arrested from Indore. He was the member of Trad-Group on Twitter made to troll Muslim women," DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell, told ANI.

The person is detained on the basis of inputs received during the questioning of "Bulli Bai" app creator Niraj Bishnoi.

In both Sulli Deal and Bulli Bai applications, photos of women were allegedly uploaded without their consent and inappropriate remarks were passed against them. Both the apps used the hosting platform 'GITHUB' to auction the stolen photos. 'Sulli deal' is a year-old case whereas "Bulli Bai" surfaced last month.

Other than Bishnoi, three other accused have also been arrested in the Bulli Bai app case.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for "auction" on the mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
