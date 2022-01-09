Delhi Police arrest Sulli Deals app creator and mastermind from Indore

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Sulli Deals app creator and mastermind from Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

"Aumkareshwar Thakur, Sulli Deals app creator and mastermind arrested from Indore. He was the member of Trad-Group on Twitter made to troll Muslim women," DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell, told ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The person is detained on the basis of inputs received during the questioning of "Bulli Bai" app creator Niraj Bishnoi.

In both Sulli Deal and Bulli Bai applications, photos of women were allegedly uploaded without their consent and inappropriate remarks were passed against them. Both the apps used the hosting platform 'GITHUB' to auction the stolen photos. 'Sulli deal' is a year-old case whereas "Bulli Bai" surfaced last month.

Other than Bishnoi, three other accused have also been arrested in the Bulli Bai app case.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for "auction" on the mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:06 AM IST