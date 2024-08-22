 Delhi Police Arrest 6 Al-Qaeda Suspects In Bhiwadi, Rajasthan During Major Anti-Terror Operation
Delhi Police Arrest 6 Al-Qaeda Suspects In Bhiwadi, Rajasthan During Major Anti-Terror Operation

As per official, the arrests were made under a joint operation of Delhi Police and Anti-Terrorist Squad which was conducted in cities of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

Thursday, August 22, 2024
article-image

Jaipur: The special team of Delhi Police have arrested six suspects allegedly associated with the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda in Chaupanki area of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. It is alleged that the arrested suspects were taking training of weapons here. 

As per official, the arrests were made under a joint operation of Delhi Police and Anti-Terrorist Squad which was conducted in cities of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand. 

Delhi Police Conducts Raids In The Industrial Area Of Chaupanki In Bhiwadi

The Delhi Police, on anonymous information, conducted a raid in the industrial area of ​​Chaupanki in Bhiwadi. All the six suspects were staying here. The identity of the suspects has not been revealed yet. 

Jaipur Range IG Anil Kumar Tank said to the media that the special team of Delhi Police have arrested six people from the Chaupanki police station area on Thursday morning. ATS had asked for force from Bhiwadi Police, which was provided. The entire action was done by the special team of Delhi Police. The suspects have been taken to Delhi. Some weapons have been recovered from them. All are residents of other states and have no connection with Bhiwadi.

