Delhi Police arrest 5, including 4 personnel, in robbery case | Representative image

In southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, four Delhi Police personnel and one other person were arrested in connection with a robbery that took place at the residence of a man named Rajnish.

The victim alleged that four people entered his house, threatened him and fled with approximately Rs 10.40 lakh cash on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Arrested persons identified

The arrested individuals have been identified as Delhi Police personnel Vijay Sharma, Deepak Yadav, Manjesh Rana, and Ankit Kasana, along with Manish Rai, a resident of Rohini. During the investigation, the police apprehended the four Delhi Police personnel and later arrested them.

Robbery case registered

The victim, Rajnish, filed a case of robbery under section 394 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery. The police began an investigation, and the accused Delhi Police personnel were subsequently arrested.

Interrogation and investigation

According to a senior police officer, during the interrogation of the accused policemen, it was revealed that Manish Rai was a former employee of Rajnish. The robbed items were recovered from the possession of the accused, along with two cars used during the commission of the crime. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are yet to emerge.