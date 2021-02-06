Delhi Police approaches Google, social media giants for data on creators of 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg

As of now, we are waiting for details from the concerned entities and based on information provided by them, we will proceed with the investgation further, Roy said.

A senior police officer said that the original document will help the investigators in identifying the creators of the "toolkit" and the person who has shared it.

He said the document in question was created, edited and pushed by certain people and it is important to identify them since there is an "element of conspiracy".

The case against unnamed persons have been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, initial investigation has suggested the document's link with a pro-Khalistan group, named ''Poetic Justice Foundation''.

He said considering the unfolding of events in the past few days, including the violence on January 26, it has revealed "copycat execution" of the action plan mentioned in the ''toolkit'' which was also aimed at waging "a social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India." According to police, the toolkit has a particular section which says --- digital strike through hashtags on or before January 26, tweet storms on January 23 onwards, physical action on January 26 and watch-out or join farmers march into Delhi and back to borders.

The document ''toolkit'' was aimed to spread disaffection and ill-will against the government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups, the police added.