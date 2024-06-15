Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests 4 Drug Peddlers, Recovers 245.5 Kg Of Fine-Quality Ganja

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 245.500 kg of fine-quality cannabis (ganja) on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Delhi, Apoorva Gupta said, "Anti-narcotics squad East District has recovered nearly 250 kg ganja under the leadership of Inspector Arun. A few days ago, we received information that, on the pretext of shifting the household items of Army jawans, drugs were being supplied in Delhi in large quantities. Developing the information further, we got a tip-off that a truck was coming to Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi to supply the drugs."

#WATCH | Delhi: DCP East Delhi Apoorva Gupta says, "Anti-narcotics squad East District has recovered nearly 250 kg ganja under the leadership of Inspector Arun. Few days ago, we received information, that on the pretext of shifting the household items of Army jawans, drugs are… https://t.co/DOrtIebtRg pic.twitter.com/78XS5UnuJS — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024

#WATCH | Four interstate drug suppliers, carrier vehicle and drug peddler arrested with the recovery of huge quantity of 245.500 kg of fine quality cannabis (ganja) by Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Cell, East district pic.twitter.com/Z5A2J5dLqR — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024

"We conducted a raid and recovered nearly 215 kg of ganja from the truck. Based on disclosure by truck driver Inderpal and his helper Manish, we reached one Lublu Choudhary. Further, based on the disclosure of Lublu Choudhary, we arrested one Mohd. Fayaz alias Hafiz, who is also a resident of Ghaziabad. The total recovery made in the case is 245.5 kg ganja and 4 arrests along with the truck," DCP Gupta added.

A Similar Case

Earlier on June 12, the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Dwarka District, Delhi, made a significant arrest involving a drug peddler and two consumers. According to the officials, the raid was conducted based on secret information and local surveillance, leading the team to Sharma Medical Hall in Najafgarh.

Prashant Sharma, the owner of the medical hall, was found in possession of 98 tablets of Buprenorphine medicine (a psychotropic substance) and 8 Avil injections with syringes and needles. Additionally, two consumers, Md. Wahid and Lalit Rohilla were apprehended.

They were found with one tablet, one syringe, one Avil injection, and two needle kit sets. During interrogation, they admitted to consuming these substances as psychotropic drugs, purchased recently from Sharma Medical Hall.

The accused were arrested under the NDPS Act, while Md. Wahid and Lalit Rohilla were granted bail due to the nature of their offense, and Prashant Sharma was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.