e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary

Delhi: PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary, and said his contribution to India is indelible. He also paid homage to freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary, and said his contribution to India is indelible.

Vajpayee led the BJP to power at the Centre in the 90s and remained India's prime minister for six years.Modi tweeted, "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people."

He also paid homage to freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary. He said Malaviya, the key figure behind the foundation of the Banaras Hindu University, dedicated his life to empowering education sector and will always be remembered for this.

Malviya was a great son of mother India, Modi said.

Read Also
New Delhi: Project Rise Early Childhood Care & Development Center launched to support vulnerable...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary

Delhi: PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary

Current student visa trends in popular study abroad countries, US, UK, Canada, Australia

Current student visa trends in popular study abroad countries, US, UK, Canada, Australia

UK University aims to help poor in India; here's how

UK University aims to help poor in India; here's how

Uttarakhand: Not a 'Merry Christmas' as mob allegedly attacks celebration claiming forced conversion

Uttarakhand: Not a 'Merry Christmas' as mob allegedly attacks celebration claiming forced conversion

Tunisha Sharma death: Actor's mother files abetment to suicide complaint against daughter's co-star...

Tunisha Sharma death: Actor's mother files abetment to suicide complaint against daughter's co-star...