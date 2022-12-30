PM Modi flags off Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro through video conferencing

New Delhi: Hours after bidding aideu to his late mother, PM Modi inaugurated the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of the Kolkata Metro. The inauguration was done on Friday through video conferencing.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was present at the event in Kolkata during inauguration.

'Karmayogi PM Modi' resumes work after his personal loss

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passed away on Friday in the early hours during her treatment.

After the cremation rituals of his mother took place at Gandhinagar, he rushed to Raj Bhavan for the virtual inauguration of various projects in West Bengal. He joined the inauguration event online through video conferencing.

Flagged off seventh Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi earlier on Friday morning inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. The newly inaugurated express started its journey at 11.45 am from platform number 22 of Howrah Station to travel to New Jalpaiguri.

It will be covering a distance of 564 km in 7.45 hours slashing down travel time by 3 hours between the two places.