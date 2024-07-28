Delhi: PM Modi Holds Meeting With Chief Ministers & Deputy CMs Of BJP-Ruled States At Party Headquarters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday.

Senior leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, who is also the BJP national president, attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi held a meeting with BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers at BJP Headquarters, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/bHLoEPKVfs — BJP (@BJP4India) July 28, 2024

Names Of Leaders Present

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Kumar Yadav, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, among others, were present at the meeting.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Nagaland Dy CM Y Patton, Bihar Dy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari, among others, also attended the meeting.

This was the biggest meeting of the key functionaries called in by the BJP after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, discussions on schemes run by state governments were held. The states gave presentations on the schemes and plans to implement and review, which were also discussed.

The sources said that PM Modi gave valuable guidance for the service to the people and how to lead the states to all round development during the meeting.

The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were also discussed. Other schemes like 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' and 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' were also discussed in the meeting.