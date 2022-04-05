Delhi: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda attend BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Ambedkar International Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reached the Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital on Tuesday for the Parliamentary party meeting, reported news agency ANI.

BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah also arrived for the meeting.

BJP MPs Mukhtar Abbas, Naqvi Prahlad Joshi along with many other leaders were seen sporting the new party caps.

Earlier on Monday, the BJP top brass held a meeting at the party office in New Delhi to formulate the plan for programmes to be held on the party's Foundation Day on April 6 and planned to screen the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in every booth of all the states. The last BJP Parliamentary party meeting was held on March 29.

(With inputs from ANI)

