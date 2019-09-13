Delhi: Person arrested with forged passport at IGI airport

New Delhi: A passenger was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday after information mentioned in his passport was found to be false.

The man had come to Delhi from Hong Kong. He was arrested after an immigration officer found false information on his passport during immigration clearance.

His actual date of birth is March 16, 1951 and in the forged passport it was mentioned as October 20, 1930. His name was mentioned as Karnail Singh but after interrogation, it was found that his real name is Gurdip Singh.

"He went first time from India to Hong Kong on his own passport in 1995 and thereafter regularly visited there," DCP, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Sanjay Bhatia said.

"Thereafter, in 2006 he contacted an agent who arranged a fake passport in the name of Karnail Singh which was bearing his photograph. Since 2008 he is visiting Hong Kong on the said passport and has also succeeded in obtaining a permanent identity card of Hong Kong," he added.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections and further investigation is underway.