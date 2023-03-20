Delhi: Parliament drama continues for sixth consecutive day

Picture for representation | ANI

New Delhi: Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Monday on the sixth day of the second part of the budget session with the ruling BJP created ruckus with slogans for apology by Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition remaining firm on its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Adani affairs.

The two Houses were first adjourned till 2 PM and then for the day in repetation of same scenarios whole of the last week. Though both sides are creating pandemonium, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla opted to call the Opposition leaders to allow the House to function.

Rahul Gandhi was away in Karnataka on Monday on the poll campaign but his party MPs insisted that he had not done anything wrong to apologise.

On Saturday, he got an opportunity in a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the external affairs when he clarified that nowhere he had sought help of the foreign countries for restoring democracy in India, telling two BJP MPs to stop this canard against him.