Delhi Ordinance Row: SC May Refer AAP's Plea To Constitution Bench; Hearing On July 20 | PTI

Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday decided to refer the Delhi government's plea challenging the Centre's recent ordinance to a Constitution bench. The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha, presided over the hearing. The matter will be further deliberated on Thursday, following the Constitution bench's ruling.

"Delhi CM & L-G need to rise above political bickering & get down to the serious business of governance in the national capital," said the Supreme Court, as it ask both of them to sit together & decide unanimously on the next DERC chief.

The Central government issued a statement during the Supreme Court hearing today that the Ordinance Bill will be tabled in the next session of the Parliament.

Contesting the LG's Decision

During the hearing on the ordinance, the apex court also addressed a plea challenging the Lieutenant Governor's authority to appoint the DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission) chairman without the concurrence of the Delhi government.

Chief Justice Chandrachud announced that this matter would be heard on Thursday, once the constitution bench concludes its proceedings.

AAP's Allegations of Unconstitutionality

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vehemently criticised the Centre's ordinance, denouncing it as an unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat aimed at undermining the authority of both the Supreme Court and the basic structure of the Constitution. The party raised serious concerns about the potential consequences of such an ordinance.

About Delhi Ordinance

On May 19, the Centre promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023. This ordinance paved the way for the establishment of the 'National Capital Civil Services Authority,' consisting of the Delhi Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Home Secretary of the Delhi Government. This authority was granted the power to make decisions regarding the transfer and posting of Group 'A' officers and DANICS officers serving in the Delhi Government.

AAP's Outrage at the Ordinance

The AAP government strongly condemned the ordinance, viewing it as a betrayal of the Supreme Court's earlier verdict on the control of services. The party believed that the ordinance would compromise the democratic principles and rights of the Delhi government.

