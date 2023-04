Delhi: Old mortar shell found buried in ground in Kapashera area | ANI

New Delhi: An old mortar shell has been found buried in the ground in the Kapashera area of the national capital. Bomb Disposal Team has been called for its safe disposal, Delhi Police said on Friday.

