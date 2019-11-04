Delhi odd-even scheme: Timings, rules, penalty, all you need to know about the road-rationing scheme

Pollution level in Delhi peaked to a three-year high in Delhi. Amid the severe air pollution, the odd-even scheme in the national capital will kick in on Monday, November 4. The odd-even scheme road space rationing scheme will kick in from 8 am today, with only even-numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 13 had announced that the third edition of the odd-even scheme would be implemented in the national capital from November 4-15 in order to control high-level air pollution caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states during the winter season.
On Sunday, Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people to follow the rules for the sake of their children and the city. He has also asked the government machinery to ensure that no person faces inconvenience due to the restrictions.
Here's everything you need to know about Delhi's odd-even scheme:
The odd-even scheme is all set to come back in Delhi from November 4.
Under the scheme, the vehicles with odd last digit in the registration number will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with even last digit will ply on even dates.
The rule will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.
The third edition of odd-even scheme will run till November 15.
During the scheduled 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. It means vehicles running with number plates ending in even numbers like 0,2,4,6 and 8 will be allowed to run on even dates, while those with number plates ending in odd numbers like 1,3,5,7 and 9 will be allowed to run on odd dates.
The Dates: Vehicles with number plates ending with even number (0,2,4,6,8) will be allowed on roads on November 4,6,8,12 and 14. Vehicles with number plates ending with odd number (1,3,5,7,9) will be allowed on November (1,3,5,7,9). On November 10 (Sunday), the odd-even scheme will not be implemented.
A hefty amount of Rs 4,000 will be charged for the violation of odd-even scheme which will run from November 4-15. Earlier, the penalty was Rs 2,000 for the violation. Delhi government has decided to hike the penalty as per the amended Motor Vehicle Act.
Cab aggregators Uber and Old will deactivate surge pricing during the implementation of the odd-even scheme. Ride-hailing major Ola will work closely with its driver-partners to ensure maximum availability of vehicles during peak hours.
Auto rickshaw drivers are being asked to go by the meter prices when odd-even scheme will be rolled out, said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The Signature Bridge, which connects Wazirabad to East Delhi, will remain closed from November 5 to 14 when the odd-even scheme will be rolled out.
As many as 2,000 additional buses will be deployed on roads during November 4-15. All cluster buses will also be deployed along with the entire fleet of DTC buses, said Delhi government.
Women drivers, Two-wheelers like scooters and bikes, Vehicles carrying children in school uniform, Cars having all women occupants, Women accompanied by children aged less than 12 years, Vehicles used for medical emergencies, VIP vehicles (includes vehicles of President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, state governors, Chief Justice of India, Speakers of the Lok Sabha, Union ministers, and leaders of the Opposition of both the Houses, Supreme Court judges, chairman of UPSC, chief election commissioners and CAG, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha and deputy speaker of Lok Sabha and lieutenant-general of NCT/Delhi and judges of high court and members of the Lokayukta), Enforcement vehicles and defence vehicles will be exempted from odd-even scheme.
