Delhi odd-even scheme: Timings, rules, penalty, all you need to know about the road-rationing scheme

Pollution level in Delhi peaked to a three-year high in Delhi. Amid the severe air pollution, the odd-even scheme in the national capital will kick in on Monday, November 4. The odd-even scheme road space rationing scheme will kick in from 8 am today, with only even-numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 13 had announced that the third edition of the odd-even scheme would be implemented in the national capital from November 4-15 in order to control high-level air pollution caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states during the winter season.

On Sunday, Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people to follow the rules for the sake of their children and the city. He has also asked the government machinery to ensure that no person faces inconvenience due to the restrictions.

Here's everything you need to know about Delhi's odd-even scheme: